Legionella detected during test at Kettering Medical Center

The bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease was detected in a test of the Kettering Medical Center hot water system.
The hospital stated that upon receipt of the test results, immediate precautions for patients, staff and visitors were put in place. Hospital leaders said they reported the matter to the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and will continue to keep health officials updated.
The hospital said that there has been no interruption of hospital operations and hospital staff continue to closely monitor patients.
“The system is being treated to eliminate bacteria and further testing of the water is being performed to confirm this. As additional measures, filters have been installed and bottled drinking water was provided to patients and staff,” Kettering Medical Center said in a statement.
Legionnaires disease is a serious type of pneumonia lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria, per the CDC. People can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidently swallow water into the lungs containing Legionella. Legionnaires’ disease symptoms are similar to other types of pneumonia and it often looks the same on a chest x-ray. Some symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fever
- Muscle aches
- Headaches