Legislation introduced to place VA historical archive in Dayton

The National VA History Center will unite public education with the collecting and displaying of historic VA artifacts and archival records, advocates believe.

It is expected to create dozens of jobs while attracting thousands of in-person and virtual visitors annually.

“The National VA History Center is a great honor for the Dayton community and Ohio veterans and recognizes our state’s unique history of service,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a statement Wednesday. “This legislation will ensure that this center will be permanently in Dayton doing the important work of collecting and preserving the history of countless servicemembers and honoring the Dayton’s VA Medical Center’s 150-year history of serving Ohio veterans.”

The VA has been on board with the idea for some time.

In 2022, VA officials said plans were then progressing for an estimated $100 million National VA History Center in two historic VA Dayton campus buildings: the Old Headquarters and the Clubhouse. The two buildings are among the oldest on the 450-acre campus, dating to 1871 and 1881.

“This is the right place at the right time to bring together all the magnificent history of the Department of Veterans Affairs and to reflect upon the service that veterans have provided to this nation,” Deputy Secretary Donald Remy said in an October 2022 visit to the Dayton VA campus.

“Founded in the wake of the Civil War, the Dayton VA Medical Center was one of our nation’s first hospitals for American soldiers,” said Sen. J.D. Vance. “This institution is steeped in an incredible history, and I am proud to sponsor legislation to honor the crucial role the Department of Veterans Affairs and its predecessors have played for over a century in providing the care our veterans need. I’m incredibly grateful that this history center will be located here in Dayton and that it will advance the history of this Department for generations to come.”

“The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center is among the finest facilities for veterans’ services in the United States, and I am pleased that it is the home for the future museum and archives for VA history,” Turner said. “For decades, the Dayton VA has served the healthcare needs of over 40,000 veterans in our community, going above and beyond to provide our service members with the benefits that they earned protecting our freedoms. This critical piece of legislation will preserve the Department of Veterans Affairs history of outstanding work and document the special relationship between the United States and our veterans.”

“The bill honors veterans by helping to preserve and promote the history of America’s support for veterans. It also ensures that Ohio will be central to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2030,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the Dayton Development Coalition.

Dayton businessman Bill DeFries is involved as president of the American Veterans Heritage Center.

“The AVHC and National VA History Center Foundation have been fighting with Congressman Turner for more than 10 years to have the History Center on our Historical Dayton Soldiers Home Campus,” DeFries said in a statement from Turner’s office.

The Dayton VA campus is one of the three original VA hospitals in the United States. Dayton received its first Civil War veterans in 1867.