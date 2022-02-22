Library to create new tech/innovation center in Troy

The innovation space will be modeled after a “maker space” at Xenia Public Library and will include equipment such as 3D printers, a laser cutter, vinyl cutters/printers, CNC milling and routing machines, video editing and recording equipment, and a media conversion station, among other items.

The county Department of Development is talking with the library about ways the two organizations can make the innovation and technology features useful for the small business and entrepreneurial community.

A learning lab also is planned with about 15 computers offering specialized software and printers, along with a business center with copier, scanner, fax and other business tools. The learning lab will allow the library to offer classes on job searches, resumes and basic and advanced computer skills. The lab also will be available for public use when classes are not in session.

Under the lease, the library will pay $66,131, or $7.75 per square foot, for the first year. This includes utilities except telephone service and also janitorial services.

“This is truly a win-win for Miami County residents,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “This will help make the building more efficient for the county and help offset the county cost of operating the building,” he said.

“We really look forward to new horizons for that building, and for the library,” Lindeman told commissioners. Library representatives approached the commissioners in the fall about the possible lease.

“It is perfect. We don’t have to tear anything down, build anything or move anything,” Lindeman said. “It will be much more affordable for us, much more flexible for us. There is potential for future expansion there, too. It has everything we need in a great building.”

The library has the funds in hand to make needed changes in the Hobart Center space, Lindeman said.

There are also plans to make improvements to the current library, which was built in the 1970s, including its HVAC system and possible enhancements to specialty areas of the library.

The library had been discussing plans for a possible new library building on the grounds of the current library, but those plans have not moved forward.

The Miami County library project comes as the Dayton Metro Library in Montgomery County wraps up a construction project that included a new main library and branches across the county. Those projects were paid for using a $187 million bond issue approved by voters a decade ago.