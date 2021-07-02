LISTEN: Beavercreek mother, daughter on how race should be taught in schools

As the debate over how to discuss race and racism in schools plays out nationally and locally, the Dayton Daily News investigated how our local schools teach about race.
Building on that report, in the latest episode of The Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast, host Jordan Laird interviews Rochonda and Mawuena Nenonene. A mother and daughter from Beavercreek, they’re both African American.
Rochonda Nenonene is co-program director of the Urban Teacher Academy at the University of Dayton. Mawuena is a 17-year-old rising senior at Beavercreek High School.
They say schools need to be having more honest discussions about race, not fewer.
Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project investigates the most pressing issues in our community, including race and equity.
A Dayton Daily News investigation found that Dayton area schools largely don’t require discussions of current events related to racial justice or teach history related to racial equality from the last five decades. Read the story here.
