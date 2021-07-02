LISTEN: Beavercreek mother, daughter on how race should be taught in schools

Building on that report, in the latest episode of The Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast, host Jordan Laird interviews Rochonda and Mawuena Nenonene. A mother and daughter from Beavercreek, they’re both African American.

Rochonda Nenonene is co-program director of the Urban Teacher Academy at the University of Dayton. Mawuena is a 17-year-old rising senior at Beavercreek High School.