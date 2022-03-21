LISTEN: Podcast tackles how COVID has affected child development

While the health risks of COVID to children are lower than those of older adults, the reduced social interaction, missed time in school and other consequences of the pandemic has affected children of all ages in ways we are just now beginning to understand.
In the latest episode of The Path Forward Dayton, a Dayton Daily News podcast, we’re sharing the discussion we held on Wednesday, March 16 with a panel of local experts that included:
- Robyn Lightcap, executive director of Preschool Promise
- Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center
- David Taylor, superintendent of the Dayton Early College Academy
- Katherine Lambes, a local pediatrician with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton
Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project investigates the most pressing issues in our community. Listen to the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast for more stories like this.
In Other News
1
Two houses catch fire after vehicle crashes into one in Dayton
2
Teacher shortage an obstacle to helping kids impacted by pandemic...
3
Rising airfares: What’s really going on
4
New wing and burger spot opens for business in Fairborn
5
Federal investigation finds no civil rights violations in Good Sam...
About the Author