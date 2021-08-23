Little Miami Schools offering grief support following death of 4-year-old girl

The girl, who was identified as Emrie by Hamilton Twp. police, was reported missing early Sunday afternoon in the Turning Leaf subdivision around 12:30 p.m. Around 9 p.m., police posted on Twitter her body was found in a nearby pond.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we share the tragic news of the death of one of our young Panthers, four-year-old, Emrie Schandorf-Woode, who would have entered preschool in just a few short weeks,” read a statement from Little Miami Schools. “Every young death is tragic, but it is so profoundly heartbreaking to lose a precious child this young.”