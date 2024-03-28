LMI acquires JJR Solutions, expands technology modernization capabilities

Its goal is to forge partnerships with customers and enhance their performance using low-code, cloud-based applications.

“We basically make technology or systems more effective and easier to use because we design them with the human in mind,” JJR Solutions’ President and Chief Operating Officer Carly Cox told the Dayton Daily News. “We figure out how that human is going to interact with that system and we design it from their perspective so it can be built for them in a way that can be more effective.”

Founded in 2009 by Dave Judson Jr., JJR Solutions has approximately 120 employees, officials there confirmed, adding that LMI’s area employees will be added to JJR’s office. JJR also has team members in Washington, D.C., and remote locations around the country.

Adding to LMI’s rapid-cycle innovation engine and more than 60 years of partnership with the federal government, JJR Solutions brings established solutions for integrating strategy, human performance, and technology to solve customers’ most complicated challenges within operationally relevant timeframes.

“Looking towards the future, we want the ability to scale our meaning and impact to deliver important capability to our military and citizens faster than ever before. Joining LMI will allow us to do just that,” Cox said in a statement. “They prioritize innovation at the pace of need, energize minds with emerging technologies to inspire creative solutions, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

By integrating JJR Solutions’ expertise into LMI, company officials are reaffirming their commitment to provide rapid, innovative, human-centered design solutions” for its customers, according to Doug Wagoner, LMI’s chief executive officer.

“We aim to empower the federal government to better understand and serve the needs of the people they support,” Wagoner said in a statement. “Together, we will drive positive change for the constituents we serve, including our nation’s service members and veterans.”

LMI’s focus on innovation through its technology studio, the Forge, aligns well with JJR Solutions’ emphasis on technology-enabled solutions like their proprietary human-centered design and transformation tool, Magnify.

In addition, a shared customer base with the Air Force, Space Force, Department of Veteran Affairs and Defense Health Agency will amplify LMI’s impact in critical government mission sets, including, space situational awareness, rapid technology fielding, weapon system acquisition, veteran suicide prevention and improving federal customer experience.