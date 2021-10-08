Local breweries, food trucks to show off at Xenia’s first Oktoberfest ON Saturday

The first Oktoberfest sponsored by the city, the event shuts down the block where Devil Wind Brewing is located, on South Detroit Street between Second and Third Streets, and is bookended by two live music stages.

Devil Wind Brewing, Yellow Springs Brewery, Sothern Ohio Brewing, The Wandering Griffin, and Caesar Creek Vineyards will provide their own German-style beers, and food provided by Mom Androsiss, PA’s Pork, The Phatty Wagon, and Freakin Rican.