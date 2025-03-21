Breaking: Trump has ordered the dismantling of the Education Department. Here's what it does

Local companies pull in millions in new Wright Patt contracts

An A-29 Super Tucano flies over Kabul, Afghanistan during a mission on April 28, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

A Virginia company with Dayton-area offices has been awarded a big contract modification to advance research into teaming humans with drones.

DCS Corp., which has offices off Col. Glenn Highway and in Dublin, Ohio, has been awarded a $22.1 million modification on an earlier contract for continuing research into the teaming of humans and unmanned networked drone research.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $30.3 million from $8.2 million, the Department of Defense recently said.

Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and is expected to be completed by May 12, 2028.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate at Wright Patterson.

And Sierra Nevada Corp. — which has two large maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars at Dayton International Airport and is building two more — recently was awarded a not-to-exceed $13,081,102 contract action for A-29C fleet sustainment, the DOD said.

This contract provides for continued support of A-29C aircraft.

Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2026.

This contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, also at Wright Patterson.

