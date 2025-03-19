Springfield base demonstrates capabilities in ‘Advanced Wrath’ exercises

The training, called “Advanced Wrath,” involved personnel from the Air Force Research Laboratory — based at nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the Federal Aviation Administration, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard and others.

Advocates for the Springfield base have been hoping to get the vehicle — MQ-9 pilots aren’t fond of the word “drone” — permanently stationed at the base.

One purpose of Advanced Wrath has been demonstrating why locating the Reaper in Springfield makes sense. The base is home to the 178th Wing, an intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, battle management and agile combat support wing.

“We have that capability here in Springfield, whether it’s permanent basing, MQ-9 Alpha, MQ-9 Bravo or the new Collaborative Combat Aircraft the state of Ohio is really pushing for, we’re willing and able to do all of those missions,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Eaton, an MQ-9 pilot and 178th Operations Support Squadron commander.

The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program is overseen at Wright-Patterson. The CCA will be an uncrewed fighter flying with the F-35 and the Next-Generation Air Dominance fighter, not only flying autonomously, but perhaps one day contributing to battle success autonomously.

Anduril, one of the companies developing CCA prototypes, is building a huge manufacturing complex in Pickaway County, south of Columbus.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield base, about 400 of them full-time.

Eaton said the Reaper, on loan from a Syracuse, N.Y. Guard unit, is a remotely piloted aircraft that can do a lot — spot boaters lost on Lake Erie, assess battlefield situations and much more.

“Advanced Wrath is going fantastic,” Eaton said.

The exercise has been a busy one. The Reaper has supported exercises at Fort Knox, Ky., Indiana and above Lake Erie. On Monday, those behind the exercise teamed up with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to conduct unmanned aerial vehicle (UAS) testing with Beavercreek’s Riverside Research and the Ohio Department of Transportation, as well as the Ohio UAS Center.

Yesterday, they used the Reaper to conduct search-and-rescue training on Lake Erie.

They also used the vehicle to drop inert bombs, cracking concrete on a range in Indiana.

Together, they’re using data from the tests to improve the vehicle’s targeting system, among other objectives.

“It’s really great that we were able to contribute to that endeavor, all right here from Springfield,” Eaton said.