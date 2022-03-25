dayton-daily-news logo
Local county prepares for total solar eclipse — 2 years out

The total phase of the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon. This is a composite of short, medium, and long exposures, as no single exposure can capture the huge range of brightness exhibited by the solar corona. The star to the left (east) of the eclipsed sun is Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo. NASA/Courtesy Rick Fienberg / TravelQuest International; additional processing by Sean Walker, Sky & Telescope.

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
10 minutes ago

It may be years away, but steps already are being taken in Miami County for the total solar eclipse coming April 8, 2024.

Miami County lies in the path for the total eclipse for just over three minutes, beginning at 3:09 p.m., county Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith told the county commissioners Thursday.

Total eclipses draw large crowds, and the Ohio EMA advised counties to expect the population to double the day of the eclipse.

Smith said he will be discussing planning soon with the county police chiefs association. He already has talked with the county Visitors and Convention Bureau, which is working with the county Park District on planning a possible event, Smith said.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun’s face and briefly reveals the shimmering corona.

The last total solar eclipse that crossed the continental U.S., coast to coast, was Aug. 21, 2017.

