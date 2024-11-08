Local energy aggregation group saving customers money will get new supplier

Dynegy currently supplies electricity to more than 10 cities and townships in Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties, according to its website.

Rates for the MVCC’s coalition customers will not change when the switch is made early next year, according to Jenny Lyons, media relations manager for Vistra, Dynegy’s parent company which acquired Energy Harbor early this year.

“We are committed to making this a smooth process,” Lyons said in an email.

Centerville, Fairborn, Kettering, Miamisburg, Oakwood, Trotwood and Troy are among the cities in the MVCC group.

“There’s nothing that customers need to do” for the transition, MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher said.

From September 2023 through September of this year, the MVCC group’s average residential customer enrollment included about 58,500 and was more than 4,600 for businesses, the council’s records show.

The estimated average customer cost savings during that time was $320 for residential and $605 for small businesses, according to MVCC records.

A 28-month contract the MVCC signed in June 2023 charges customers 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The AES Ohio standard service offer at that time was 10.807 cents per kWh. Since June 1, 2024, the AES Ohio standard rate has been 8.58 cents per kWh, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. That rate expires May 31, 2025.

Current area Dynegy customers include Beavercreek, Franklin, Huber Heights, Miami Twp. and Xenia, according to the company’s website.

When Beavercreek joined an aggregation group supplied by Dynegy, during the transition some AES customers who switched were initially confused after the businesses sent out notices of the change, according to City Manager Pete Landrum.

Aside from that, “we haven’t generally had any issues,” he told the Dayton Daily News.

Seeking to avoid confusion, several MVCC group members have posted notices about the switch on their websites. MVCC group customers will be notified of the change from Energy Harbor to Dynegy in January, with the actual supplier switch coming a few weeks later, Lyons said.

ELECTRIC AGGREGATION

The Miami Valley Communications Council’s electric aggregation group includes Brookville, Centerville, Clayton, Eaton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Lewisburg, Miamisburg, Monroe, Moraine, New Lebanon, Oakwood, Trotwood, Troy, Union, Vandalia and West Carrollton.

Source: The Miami Valley Communications Council