Dayton man’s trial date set after Kettering father’s legs found in Trotwood

He was indicted in May on a charge of gross abuse of a corpse, three counts of tampering with evidence and two theft charges for the dismemberment of his 75-year-old father.

Keiter Jr. pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains in the county jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

Messages left with his defense attorneys Wednesday were not immediately returned.

A trial date had initially been set for Aug. 13. But in late July, Keiter Jr. waived his right to a speedy trial. The waiver applies to each of the six counts, court records show.

Two others also face charges in the case, which started April 22 after Trotwood police responded to a report of human legs found at the edge of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

Investigators were able to identify the remains as Edgar S. Keiter Sr. using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said previously.

Amanda Nicole Reiff, 41, of Dayton was indicted on complicity to commit tampering with evidence and complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She also remains in the county jail on $150,000 bond, records show.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as the girlfriend of Keiter Jr., according to court records. She allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

In July, a grand jury indicted Tygan Keiter, 23, of Kettering on two counts of tampering with evidence. He remains in the county jail on $150,000 bond, according to records.

Both Reiff and Tygan Keiter are scheduled for court appearances next week, jail records show.