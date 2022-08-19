Local event starts planning for USA’s 250th anniversary

Dayton-area residents are invited to take part in a listening session Wednesday, planning how Ohio will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carillon Historical Park, located at 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton.
The Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial, a new 29-member state commission, kicked off earlier this year to organize Ohio’s participation in the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Meetings are being held around the state for an effort that will be referred to as “America 250 - Ohio.”
Todd Kleismit, executive director of that commission, will host the Dayton listening session to share information about the work of the commission, as well as to hear from Ohioans about what they hope to see in the commemoration and lead up to July 4, 2026.
The commission was tasked with planning, encouraging, and coordinating the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. when that anniversary hits in 2026, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.
For those planning to attend Wednesday, RSVPs to jengle@ohiohistory.org are requested, but not required.
