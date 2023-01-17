Local Focus on Greene County: Antioch launches $5M fundraising campaign

In September 2022, the college set a goal of raising $2.5 million by Dec. 31, 2022. The goal was achieved. Now Antioch looks to the future.

President Fernandes, along with her husband Jim, are donating $25,000 to the President's Initiative as a sign of their deep commitment to Antioch College's mission and future. To donate or learn more, visit the school's website.

SUGARCREEK TWP.

Video/Visual Art Contest slated in February

Sugarcreek Cares is sponsoring a Video/Visual Art Contest in honor of Black History Month in partnership with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools.

Students are invited to submit a video or visual artwork that celebrates prominent figures or events in African American history. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each category (video and visual art) and each school (middle and high) for a total of 12 winners.

The contest is open to all students in grades 6-12 who reside in Bellbrook-Sugarcreek. Students do not have to attend BMS or BHS.

The submission deadline is Feb. 5; contest winners will be announced Feb. 24.

For more details and contest rules, visit https://sugarcreekcares.org/contest/.