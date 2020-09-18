Local fund drive runs Oct. 7-Nov. 20

Prizes and giveaways will be part of the kickoff and campaign, Himelhoch said.

Wright-Patterson AFB’s diverse community has the opportunity to have a positive impact on the charities, whose programs and services serve beneficiaries and are in desperate need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic, she continued.

“Staying safe and making sure that safety nets are in place cannot be stressed enough,” Himelhoch said. “The programs and services the charities provide are more meaningful than ever. We don’t know who will benefit but we may be able to tell a family member, friend or coworker about a charity that can help them.”

She said she is very excited to “carry the CFC torch once again along with a lot of dedicated volunteers.”

“If ever it was meaningful doing something like this, it’s this year,” Himelhoch said.

The CFC represents charities that are local, national and international. There are 171 CFC-approved charities in Ohio. Of those, 62 fall within the OCFC, Dayton District.

“Every single one of them has programs and services that benefit our community,” she said. “These are the silent heroes and heroines in our community.”

Contributions can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org.