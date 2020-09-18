Local fund drive runs Oct. 7-Nov. 20

Combined Federal Campaign
Excitement is building for the 2020-21 Ohio Combined Federal Campaign, Dayton District’s campaign for all federal employees and federal retirees within a nine-county area, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. This year’s theme is “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change.”
The active push for the local campaign will run from Oct. 7 to Nov. 20 with contributions able to be made from Sept. 21 through Jan. 15, 2021, said Susy Himelhoch, director of the OCFC, Dayton District.
This year’s Charity Fair and Campaign Kickoff will be virtual, via CVR Live, on Oct. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. and will feature messages from Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Col. Patrick Miller, commander, Wright-Patterson AFB. Anyone with access to Microsoft Teams will be able to view the kickoff.
The kickoff event will be emceed by Sean Hennessy, chief of Air Force Materiel Command’s Directors Action Group, and include messages from Jacque Fisher, chair of OCFC, Dayton District, and Chris Merlo, vice chair. A number of charities will give presentations.
Prizes and giveaways will be part of the kickoff and campaign, Himelhoch said.
Wright-Patterson AFB’s diverse community has the opportunity to have a positive impact on the charities, whose programs and services serve beneficiaries and are in desperate need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic, she continued.
“Staying safe and making sure that safety nets are in place cannot be stressed enough,” Himelhoch said. “The programs and services the charities provide are more meaningful than ever. We don’t know who will benefit but we may be able to tell a family member, friend or coworker about a charity that can help them.”
She said she is very excited to “carry the CFC torch once again along with a lot of dedicated volunteers.”
“If ever it was meaningful doing something like this, it’s this year,” Himelhoch said.
The CFC represents charities that are local, national and international. There are 171 CFC-approved charities in Ohio. Of those, 62 fall within the OCFC, Dayton District.
“Every single one of them has programs and services that benefit our community,” she said. “These are the silent heroes and heroines in our community.”
Contributions can be made by visiting https://GiveCFC.org.