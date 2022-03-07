Local gas prices flirt with $4 a gallon; national average hits highest mark in 14 years

Gasoline prices in the Dayton-Springfield area hit $3.99 at several stations. The increase came as the price of regular fuel broke the $4 per gallon average in the U.S. for the first time since 2008, according to the Associated Press.
Inflation had caused gas prices to rise this year, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted new surges in prices.
Some stations Monday morning were selling gas for 20 to 30 cents less than the $3.99 price.
During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.
That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.
“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.
The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.
About the Author