Local GOP investigates after county commissioner accused of filming woman at Planet Fitness

In an interview with the Dayton Daily News, Perales said he had filmed the individual while exercising and stopped when he was confronted by another gymgoer. Perales said he does film in the gym for proper weightlifting technique, and has asked for permission from others in the past. He added the matter in question was resolved the same day, after he spoke with Planet Fitness staff.

“I was involved in a minor incident several months ago. It was handled that same afternoon. The fact that this is coming up now is solely political,” Perales said.

Planet Fitness’ mobile device policy says that gymgoers are free to photograph or take video of themselves, but “photographs or video should never include anyone who has not given their prior permission to appear in such images.”

Messages left with Planet Fitness were not returned Thursday.

Uecker said Perales told her that he did film someone who was exercising at the facility, without permission.

“He films for exercise techniques,” she said of their conversation.