Local man named Domino’s U.S. Supervisor of the Year

“I was speechless when I found out. I didn’t say anything,” Krueger said. “It was awesome. I was nervous, very nervous, but it was great to be acknowledged by your peers for something that you do day in and day out.”

Supervisors who have been in the position for at least 26 weeks were considered for the award. A Domino’s spokesperson said Krueger stood out among the rest because of his ability to lead his restaurants to produce “outstanding results” in sales, profitability and customer satisfaction.

“Chris continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand,” said Fred Lund, Domino’s senior vice president of global development. “This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

According to Domino’s, 90% of franchise owners began as delivery drivers for the company. Krueger said he was grateful for the advancement opportunities he has earned over the last 14 years with Domino’s.

“When I first started working at Domino’s back then, it was just a job to me; it was just a paycheck,” Krueger said. “But I didn’t really know what the brand had to offer as far as where you can move up the line. The big thing is ... if you push yourself and apply yourself, Domino’s has a lot to offer people.”