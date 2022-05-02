Local real estate investor scores dual Texas transactions

The firm acquired the property in May 2020 and after just shy of two years, the deal provided investor returns nearly five times larger than original projections, the Connor Group said. Again, financial details were not disclosed.

Combined Shape Caption Larry Connor was welcomed back to Dayton after his trip last month to the International Space Station. Combined Shape Caption Larry Connor was welcomed back to Dayton after his trip last month to the International Space Station.

“L2 Uptown provided us a unique opportunity to enter a submarket we had been interested in for quite some time,” managing partner Larry Connor said in a release. “While the majority of companies were running to the sidelines, we were all in.”

The Connor Group focuses on finding apartment properties nationwide that company leaders believe are poised for future appreciation and ripe for investment. They acquire the properties, focusing on improvements, then sell when they believe the time is right.