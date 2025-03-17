Local schools recognized for using science-backed reading techniques

“We know that the Science of Reading is the best way kids learn how to read,” DeWine said. “As more of our children become proficient readers, they will be more prepared to thrive in the classroom, in the workforce, and in life.”

The state began mandating that schools use curriculum that aligned with specific, science-backed standards in 2023. Schools are supposed to have fully implemented the curriculum by this fall. DeWine has championed the effort and previously visited local school districts who were implementing the science of reading and seeing success.

The standards have to do with the way children begin to understand the shapes of letters and how they translate into sounds and words. Previously taught methods that have been debunked and cannot be taught in public schools focused on teaching kids words and expecting the students to string the words together into sentences.

“In many of our schools that were early adopters of the Science of Reading, we’re already seeing tremendous results,” Dackin said. “More students are reading at grade level and literacy achievement is improving.”

Local schools who were honored included:

Charles Huber Elementary School , Huber Heights City School District (Huber Heights, Ohio)

, Huber Heights City School District (Huber Heights, Ohio) Harold Schnell Elementary School , West Carrollton City School District (West Carrollton, Ohio)

, West Carrollton City School District (West Carrollton, Ohio) Milton-Union Elementary School , Milton-Union Exempted Village School District (West Milton, Ohio)

, Milton-Union Exempted Village School District (West Milton, Ohio) Monticello Elementary School , Huber Heights City School District (Huber Heights, Ohio)

, Huber Heights City School District (Huber Heights, Ohio) Northridge Elementary School , Northridge Local School District (Dayton, Ohio)

, Northridge Local School District (Dayton, Ohio) Valley Forge Elementary School, Huber Heights City School District (Huber Heights, Ohio)

The Governor’s Science of Reading Recognition Program will honor a new group of schools each year.