Local science teacher gets award from national science foundation

Pathway School of Discovery is a charter school in northeast Dayton, in the Old North Dayton neighborhood between Brant Pike and Troy Street.

The program is focused on helping educators who work with students from underrepresented groups and low-income households develop projects for science fairs and competitions.

“These educators are empowering students to explore, innovate and enter science competitions,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. “Their commitment is a testament to the transformative power of education, and we are thrilled to see the continued growth and impact of these programs.”

Dittrich has taught science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at Pathway School of Discovery for the last eight years.

According to the Society of Science, Dittrich founded a Health Occupations Students of America chapter at the school. HOSA helps students interested in health-related fields and helps students compete. Other schools with a HOSA chapter include Fairborn schools and the Miami Valley Career Tech Center.

“I was overjoyed upon receiving the notification that I had been accepted into the Advocate Program as it means numerous possibilities will be created for my students,” Dittrich said. “This opportunity means I have the ability to provide more opportunities for my students to change the narrative of their lives and pursue their passions.”