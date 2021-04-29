Local veteran injured in helicopter accident given new home built by area builder

“You can see so much relief and disbelief in him that this is his house,” she said. “If there were ever a time I would have to stop working, I could do that and we would still be OK.”

Rusty Carroll, Executive Director, Operation FINALLY HOME, The Zurn Family, Josh Dungan of JM Dungan Custom Homes as the family cuts the ribbon at their new home.

The Zurn family lived in North Carolina and returned to Ohio and has been living with family for the past four years. Coincidentally, the house is just across the street from many of the Zurns closest friends.

Aaron Zurn, a Vandalia native, started his military career with two tours in Iraq as a rifleman. In 2010 he reenlisted as a Marine Special Operations Forces operator where he was deployed twice.

He has received over five medals and awards for his service including two Combat Action Ribbons, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Accommodation Medal with a Bronze V, Marine Corps Commendation Medal and more.

“I think the special part for that is it really echoes what homes mean and it provides a sense of safety, security through the pandemic, homes have become more than a physical structure,” said Eric Farrell executive director of the Home Builders Association of Dayton. “The smiles on the kids’ faces, the smiles on the Zurn family, you can’t replicate that.”

Aaron Zurn suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, bilateral hearing loss, knee injuries and other injuries from being a paratrooper. In his final deployment he fell from a helicopter and was knocked unconscious, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury. His wife is his primary caregiver.

“We worked closely with the builders association and JM Dungan homes are a member of the Home Builders Association, so they work through their association to get a lot of product and service donations,” said Rusty Carroll, executive director of Operation Finally Home.

The remaining costs for services and the homes mortgage was paid for by individual and corporate donations from Lowe’s, Maxwell House, Nationwide Corn and Bouyon, and others. The costs were worked out before the Zurn family were given the news last February.

The family started moving in on Thursday shortly after the keys were handed over.