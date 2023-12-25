‘Lock it or lose it,’ police warn of thefts from cars

Local News
By
2 minutes ago
X

Thieves have been stealing items from unlocked vehicles in the area, and police are issuing a warning to report anything suspicious.

The Brookville Police Department said people wearing ski masks in a white Mercedes have been stealing items in Brookville and moved on to Dayton and Troy, the department posted on social media Sunday.

“The suspects are looking for vehicles that are unlocked and move on if the vehicle is locked.”

About the Author

Jen Balduf

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

