Long lines reported at local COVID testing sites

Meanwhile at-home tests are harder to come by.

Dayton Metro Library and Greene County Public Library both report on their websites that they are out of free COVID-19 tests at all branches. Area drug stores report running out of over the counter tests quickly after shipments arrive. Walgreens is limiting customers to four at-home COVID testing products per purchase.

“With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day,” said Walgreens President John Standley in a recent statement. “We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

As the number of Ohioans seeking COVID-19 tests has increased, the percentage of tests coming back positive is the highest it’s been since early in the pandemic in March 2020, according to Ohio Department of Health Data.

More than 250,000 Ohioans were tested the week before Christmas, and the average of 22.9% of those tested were positive.

This is being fueled by the prevalence of the now-dominant, highly contagious omicron variant leading to the highest case numbers in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health experts say vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.