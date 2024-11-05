Longtime Centerville drive thru abruptly closes

Centerville Drive Thru at 179 Main St. has closed.
“We have had a great 10 years and we our so thankful for our loyal customers,” the business posted to Facebook Monday. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your business! Hopefully this isn’t forever and I hope to see you all soon!”
The business, which sold snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other items, did not disclose the reason behind the closure.
The nearly dozen people who commented on the post by Tuesday thanked Centerville Drive Thru and wished its owners well.
“I loved going through with my mom and the dog so she could get a treat and good conversations,” said Marie Richardson. “So sad to see you guys go!”
