Longtime Centerville drive thru abruptly closes

Centerville Drive Thru at 179 Main St. closed Monday, Nov. 4.

Centerville Drive Thru at 179 Main St. closed Monday, Nov. 4.
Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Centerville Drive Thru at 179 Main St. has closed.

“We have had a great 10 years and we our so thankful for our loyal customers,” the business posted to Facebook Monday. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your business! Hopefully this isn’t forever and I hope to see you all soon!”

The business, which sold snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and other items, did not disclose the reason behind the closure.

ExploreCenterville library to offer preview of $5.5M renovation effort

The nearly dozen people who commented on the post by Tuesday thanked Centerville Drive Thru and wished its owners well.

“I loved going through with my mom and the dog so she could get a treat and good conversations,” said Marie Richardson. “So sad to see you guys go!”

As of now, we are closing the doors here at the Centerville Drive Thru. We have had a great 10 years and we our so...

Posted by Centerville Drive Thru on Monday, November 4, 2024

In Other News
1
Election Day: Live updates from polls throughout the Miami Valley
2
Wingstop on Wilmington Pike in Kettering opens Wednesday
3
Darke County softball coach pleads guilty to child porn
4
Dayton sets record for highest low temperature Monday
5
Young’s Jersey Dairy to host first tree lighting, has plans to grow...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter