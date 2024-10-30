Centerville library to offer preview of $5.5M renovation effort

The facility opened in 1995. This is its first renovation. Renovation plans include creating outdoor spaces and adding meeting rooms.

“There’s just been a huge demand for that,” library Director Liz Fultz told Dayton Daily News. “People are using libraries, really, as gathering spaces, and the Centerville library really didn’t have an opportunity for that, to open some of that space up.”

Creativity Commons will be relocated from Washington Twp. RecPlex, going from 780 square feet there to 3,000 square feet at the library.

“That’s been hugely popular,” Fultz said. “We’re averaging about 50 people a day coming through that space, and it’s only open five hours a day, so we’d like to be able to expand those offerings and expand the hours, and having some additional space would allow us to better serve those users.”

A dedicated teen area will be provided in the renovated library.

“Woodburne (Library) has its own teen area, Centerville does not,” said Teri Herbstreit, manager of marketing and communications. “If you go in there, there’s a sign that says teen zone, but it’s essentially kind of two shelves of YA (young adult) material, but there’s no hangout space. There’s no dedicated space for teens and we’re really committed as a community resource to provide a good place for teens to go and hang out.”

The renovation also will involve replacing flooring and furnishings. Almost all the furniture is original, and much of the the carpet is still original, Fultz said.

“It’s been well cared for, but it’s been very well-loved,” she said.

Community members can preview the plans during a public forum at Centerville Library Community Room between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Fultz and representatives from the architectural firm LWC are scheduled to present the renovation blueprints and answer community questions.

Work is expected to launch in March and wrap up by early summer 2026. Square footage that is designated for staff use will be opened for patron usage.

Additional updates regarding the project will be made available via the library’s website and social media accounts.

Woodbourne Library reopened in September 2018 following a two-year renovation and expansion that cost $6 million, Fultz said. The Centerville Library renovation project is estimated to cost $5.5 million, which will be funded by “carefully saved resources,” according to WCPL.

The library system has not asked for an increase in taxpayer funds since 2011. Voters approved a renewal levy in 2021.

The project will be constructed in phases to allow the library to maintain essential services, including materials hold pick-ups, Wi-Fi, some information stations, scanner and copier access and a small sampling of most collections..