Longtime friends launch locally produced video podcast

Herdman: “I’ve always loved video. I did it in high school and college, but I got away from it, got into music and went in that direction. I’ve always wanted to blend the two and I always had this idea of creating a studio where we could do video production as well. I never had all the pieces come together but then with everything going on in the past year, obviously, everybody had more time to do things they always wanted to do. I decided to build my basement into a production facility that caters to musicians for professional ProTools and audio and then blend it with the 4K video.”

Hamden: “I’ve always wanted to do the podcast thing. I’ve been thinking about it for four or five years. I don’t really have the equipment to do it right but I knew Tony does. And, you can tell, as you watch, the transformation we’ve already made in two short months from the first one to the one we did with Sharon and the one we’re doing next with Khrys Blank.”