Look for absentee ballot request forms for upcoming election in Sunday’s newspapers

Absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than May 1 and received by boards of elections by May 6 to be counted.

The deadline in Ohio law to request an absentee ballot is April 25; applications must be received by your board of elections by 8:30 p.m. that day.

Ohio law doesn’t allow voters to request absentee ballots online. But you can download and print out an absentee ballot request form at www.voteohio.gov. You can also call your local elections board to request one be mailed to you. Here is a list of phone numbers for Ohio elections boards.

Early in-person voting at local elections offices starts Tuesday, April 4, and runs through April 30. See specified times for each week of early voting here.