LOOK OUTSIDE: Ohio reaches peak fall colors

Local News
By , Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

Peak fall foliage is here with trees showing off their vibrant reds, yellows and oranges.

The cooler temperatures Ohioans have been feeling contribute to leaves changing colors. As of Thursday, nearly all of Ohio is seeing at peak fall colors with two regions peaks fading away.

“Peak conditions came earlier than predicted due to ideal fall weather conditions early in the fall,” according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

A large portion of the state has experienced strong winds that may continue through the week, however, peak conditions have now spread throughout Ohio, ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said.

“Hopefully, the leaves will continue to hang on. This is a spectacular year for fall colors throughout the state with all species now providing vibrant colors,” Parrott said. “We are even seeing oaks displaying bright reds, deep purples and dazzling yellows! We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the color show while they have a chance.”

