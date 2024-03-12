Looking back on Donald Trump’s past visits to Dayton ahead of scheduled appearance this weekend

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the former president is attending the rally in support of U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

Here is a look back on other Donald Trump visits here.

Nov. 7, 2022

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Trump campaigned with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance at an event held at Wright Brothers Aero, the site of previous Trump fly-in rallies.

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faced U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump,” Vance said in news release at the time. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”

Along with Vance, Trump also campaigned for 16 other candidates he endorsed at the event.

Sept. 21, 2020

Trump landed aboard Air Force One at the Dayton International Airport and talked for more than an hour to a crowd of more than 1,200 people gathered at the Wright Bros. Aero hangar.

The Dayton stop was an invite-only event, and local Republican officials handed out all tickets within the first 24 hours after the stop was announced.

Behind the podium were large banners saying “Buy American!” and “Hire American!”

The event was billed as “Fighting for the American Worker,” and it included a few dozen local workers on stage behind Trump.

He repeatedly attacked Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, mentioned Hillary Clinton, his opponent from four years ago, and talked critically about Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the “radical left” and more.

The crowd chanted “Lock her up” when Clinton’s name was mentioned.

“We love Ohio. We love Dayton,” he said as he finished his remarks.

Aug. 7, 2019

Credit: Ty Greenlees/Staff Credit: Ty Greenlees/Staff

Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited victims of the mass shooting in the Oregon District in 2019.

Air Force One landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran were the first in line to meet the president on the tarmac. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman met the president and first lady as they got off of the plane.

A motorcade then took them to Miami Valley Hospital.

“You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way,” Trump said to one of the victims, Press Secretary Stephanie Graham later told the press.

President Trump said the blame for the Dayton and another shooting in El Paso belonged on the shooters.

“I’m looking to do background checks,” Trump said. “I don’t want to put guns in the hands of mentally ill people.

Sept. 21, 2016

Trump visited Staub Manufacturing Solutions in September 2016, where he held a private meeting with business leaders.

Trump later toured the plant and attended a roundtable discussion with 17 local business owners or executives, hosted by Steve Staub, president of the company, and his sister, Sandy Keplinger, vice president.

Business leaders at the Trump event asked questions about taxes, regulations, the national debt and immigration.

Trump said taxes are too high and regulations too onerous.

“The regulations are putting businesses out of business,” said Trump. “We are going to be cutting massively.”

March 16, 2016

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Trump was the Republican frontrunner in the presidential election when he held a rally at Wright Brothers Aero in Vandalia.

The hanger was filled to capacity. Some rally-goers have to watch the event from the traditional air show entrance nearby.

The crowd chanted “Build that wall,” at Trump. Trump kept the crowd going by saying “We’re going to build that wall.” Then said Mexico is going to pay for it.

Toward the end of the address someone made a move toward Trump near the stage and security jumped on the stage surrounding him.

After the incident, Trump went ahead with his address.

“Is anything more fun than a Donald Trump rally?” Trump said.

