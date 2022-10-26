Trump coming to Dayton the night before the election to campaign for Vance

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“Even San Francisco fraud J.D. Vance knows Ohioans aren’t buying his phony act, which is why he’s spending the last few weeks of the campaign leaning on his out-of-state allies to try to drag him over the finish line,” said Jordan Fuja, press secretary for Ryan’s campaign.

Trump will campaign for 16 candidates he endorsed, including Vance, according to the news release.

Tickets to the rally can be requested through Trump’s Save America website.

