Trump to speak at Vandalia rally Saturday

Credit: AP

55 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear as a guest speaker Saturday at a rally in Vandalia near the Dayton International Airport.

Trump will make an appearance at the Buckeye Values PAC rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at 3700 McCauley Drive, according to his website.

He is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. with doors opening for the event at noon.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the former president is attending the rally in support of U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

Those interested in attending can get tickets at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events.

