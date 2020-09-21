X

Crowd starts to arrive for Trump visit to Dayton

Preparations have been made for the arrival of President Donald Trump at the Wright Bros Aero hangar at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Sep. 21, 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Credit: JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Josh Sweigart - Dayton Daily NewsJordan Laird

By 11:20 a.m., more than 50 people already had started their wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at the Dayton International Airport and the Wright Bros Aero hangar.

About 1,200 tickets were distributed by local Republican Party officials for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Many of those who were in place initially wore red Make America Great Again gear.

As a multi-jurisdictional police force emerged, the crowd broke into applause and thanked the police.

