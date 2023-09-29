Looking for a new pet? Adoption fest event planned for Saturday

The public has been invited to a joint pet adoption event, featuring dogs, puppies and other pets from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and SICSA.

The Paws of Fall Adoption Fest will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the WilmerHale parking lot at 3040 Newmark Drive in Miamisburg, according to the humane society in a release.

During the event, staff and volunteers from the participating shelters will be on hand to answer questions, and pets will be available for adoption at discounted rates.

At the same time as giving a pet a home, families adopting pets will also be freeing up space in local shelters to allow them to help other animals in need.

In the release, the humane society thanked WilmerHale for hosting the event.

“With their support, we can continue our mission of saving and improving the lives of as many pets as possible,” it said.