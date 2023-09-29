Crumbl Cookies opening new location on Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp. border

The Dayton region’s fourth Crumbl Cookies is scheduled to open in Centerville early next year.

Eric and Kendra Stringham, who own Crumbl Cookies locations in Beavercreek and Huber Heights, are slated to open the new location at 4457 Feedwire Road in Centerville on Jan. 12.

The 1,500-square-foot storefront, which formerly was a Home Run Haircuts, is located between Donato’s Pizza and Sleep Outfitters and next to Target.

Eric Stringham told this news outlet the store will be named Crumbl Cookies Sugarcreek because its right on Centerville’s border with Sugarcreek Twp. and next to a Target that is in the township.

“We’ve been so excited about this location,” Stringham said. “When we first were looking to put in a Crumbl Cookies, this was actually the first we were excited (about) and trying to get, but things just didn’t end up working out timewise with landlords (across the street).”

Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring four to five specialty flavors, including Milk Chocolate Chip and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk.

Since opening its doors six years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more than 800 bakeries in all 50 states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, the company said on its website. In 2023, it opened stores in Canada.

Crumbl Cookies expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store in February 2022 at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. Its second store, the first one owned by the Stringhams, opened at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G, in Beavercreek in July 2022. The third location opened at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights in January.

The Stringhams said they plan to hire as many as 60 employees for the new location, with about half of those positions being full-time jobs.

“We love the Centerville area,” Eric Stringham said. “We think it’s a great location near to Target, Kroger and Costco.”

Hours for Crumbl Cookies Sugarcreek will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Customers will be able to choose delivery or curbside pickup. The store will be closed on Sundays.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.