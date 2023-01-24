Luxury car wash, housing could be ‘spark’ for North Main Street, supporters say

“We looked for a concept that could be the spark and the ignition to that corridor and that part of the city,” Pultz said.

The Dayton City Commission last week had the first reading of an ordinance that would approve a zoning map amendment for a 2.3-acre site located along North Main Street.

The vacant property, which is immediately north of the I-75 exit and south of Hershey Street, was formerly home to Ken’s Kars, a used car dealership.

The ordinance needs a second reading and the city commission’s support to pass.

This project would bring a luxury-style express car wash to the downtown area that will cost about $4 million to $5 million, Pultz said.

Pultz’s development group also is helping create a car wash called Vortex Express Car Wash in Suffolk, Virginia. The group hopes to open more car washes across this region in the future.

Ohio P&R Holdings plans to build the car wash first and housing later, possibly a year from now, Pultz said.

Pultz said his company wants to wait to begin the residential components of the project until the real estate market stabilizes and interest rates come back down.

“As far as timing, I can’t give you a solid answer about when those homes go up,” Pultz said. “We have to be able to build a product that we can sell.”

Victoria McNeal, president of the Riverdale Neighborhood Association, said this project is the kind of investment that the area has long needed.

“It’s exciting, I’m hopeful ... that it will be spark for the resurrection of the North Main corridor,” she said. “We have to start somewhere.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The developer worked with city staff to make the project more appropriate for its urban location, said Tony Kroeger, Dayton’s division manager of planning and land use.

The final details of the plan still have to go to the Dayton Plan Board for approval, Kroeger said.