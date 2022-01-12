Hamburger icon
Mad River to close high school, middle school, preschool on Thursday, Friday

Stebbins high school has signage posted around the building to remind students to wear masks. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Stebbins high school has signage posted around the building to remind students to wear masks. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
45 minutes ago
Elementary schools will remain open

Mad River schools will move the high school, two middle schools and preschool to remote learning for the rest of the week because of staffing issues, caused by illness.

Stebbins High School, Mad River Middle School, Spinning Hills Middle School and the Preschool are the buildings named in an email to the district. In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the day after Martin Luther King Day.

Mad River says the elementary buildings can be staffed and will be in-person, in-session, for the rest of the week.

All evening events and activities will be canceled from Thursday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 17. All activities will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. Families of preschool students will hear from their child’s teacher for assignments for Thursday, Jan. 13, and their teacher will be available during normal school hours to assist our families.

High school and middle school students can get their assignments through Canvas. Teachers can be contacted via email, remind or phone.

