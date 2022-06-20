Main roads, side streets being paved in Centerville

The $1.8 million residential portion of the paving project, which takes several weeks, was approved by Centerville City Council in February. Finishing up the final piece of the project will take three to four days.

Centerville’s five-year Strategic Plan identifies infrastructure as a major goal, according to City Engineer Jim Brinegar. Voters approved a 0.5-percent increase to the city’s income tax in 2016, which committed a large portion of the funds to street maintenance and repair, he said.

“The paving plan is made years in advance to ensure streets are maintained appropriately,” Brinegar told Dayton Daily News on Monday. “In 2022, crews are paving streets that had concrete work last year.”

Numerous other road projects are underway, of all which are listed in the city’s budget and via its Capital Improvement Program. Paving work was being done on South Main Street (Ohio 48) near Spring Valley Pike on Sunday.

Road crews repave South Main Street near Spring Valley Pike in Centerville on Sunday, June 19, 2022. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

A total of 28.1 miles, including some larger streets (thoroughfares), will be repaved in 2022 at a cost of $4.4 million. Of that, 14 lane miles will come from this week’s repaving.

Most Centerville road projects involve some sort of grant funding with state and federal dollars, officials said. The only exception is the urban paving program because Centerville tries to run most of those projects in house.

Brinegar said the residential repaving program on Bigger Road is “probably the largest residential project of this year.”

The city’s goal is to have a 15-year repaving cycle on thoroughfares and a 25-year repaving cycle on residential streets, he said.

Lane miles paved in Centerville

2022: 28.1 ($4.4 million investment)

2021: 18.3 ($5.0 million investment)

2020: 24.3 ($5.3 million investment)

2019: 23.1 ($4.3 million investment)

2018: 20.7 ($2.8 million investment)

2017: 17.8 ($4.2 million investment)

SOURCE: City of Centerville