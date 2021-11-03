dayton-daily-news logo
Mains, Drum leading Tipp school board race in early results

By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
TROY - Richard Mains and Amber Drum were leading in the race for two Tipp Exempted Village Schools Board of Education seats with the first partial, unofficial results from the Miami County Board of Elections as of 7:40 p.m.

Four candidates – Amber Drum, Richard Mains, Don Petsch and Lydia Pleiman – filed to seek the seats being vacated at year’s end by board members Corine Doll and Joellen Heatherly. Both chose not to seek election to another four-year term.

The vote breakdown so far was Mains at 43.77 percent, Drum at 34.66 percent, Pleiman with 11.22 percent and Petsch with 10.35 percent. The initial results were the absentee ballots and early votes cast at the elections office in Troy.

All candidates said the board needs to work better together to address needs of students, staff and the community. The election comes as a citizens group works to collect signatures on petitions seeking the legal removal of the board’s president and vice president. Neither Theresa Dunaway nor Anne Zakkour is up for election this year.

Nancy Bowman
