Mains, Drum leading Tipp school board race in early results

Four candidates – Amber Drum, Richard Mains, Don Petsch and Lydia Pleiman – filed to seek the seats being vacated at year’s end by board members Corine Doll and Joellen Heatherly. Both chose not to seek election to another four-year term.

The vote breakdown so far was Mains at 43.77 percent, Drum at 34.66 percent, Pleiman with 11.22 percent and Petsch with 10.35 percent. The initial results were the absentee ballots and early votes cast at the elections office in Troy.