Major traffic change coming to U.S. 35 and Trebein in Greene County this week

During the overnight hours on Halloween night, traffic on westbound U.S. 35 will be shifted to the north, and once the shift has been completed, through traffic on westbound U.S. 35 will be diverted onto the interchange ramps to and from Trebein Road.

This means that travelers on westbound U.S. 35 will have to go “up and over,” using the ramps to and from Trebein Road to access Trebein, or to continue onto U.S. 35 West.

In a few weeks, eastbound lanes on U.S. 35 will be shifted to what is currently the westbound lanes to allow for construction on the south side of the intersection, and the traffic pattern for both east- and westbound lanes will remain in effect through the winter, said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 8 public information officer.

Ahead of this change, a new traffic signal at the intersection of Trebein Road and the ramps was activated on flashing mode last Wednesday. Drivers on Trebein will see yellow flashing signals, while the signal on the new, as-yet-unopened U.S. 35 westbound ramp will be flashing red.

The signals will remain in flashing mode until the traffic shift has been completed during the morning of Nov. 1, at which point the signal will be set to stop-and-go operation.

ODOT asks motorists to remain cautious when driving through the work zone.

Other Greene County road work

Road-widening work continues on Fairground Road in Xenia, as Diggit Excavating and the Greene County Engineer’s Office are preparing for new turn lanes for the Grandstone Trace development located between Hawkins Road and Purcell Road.

The road widening project began on Oct. 15, and will continue this week, with one-lane traffic maintained with flaggers during the work day. The construction zone will re-opened to two-way traffic each evening.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office asks that motorists “be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling through this work zone.”

Drivers can use Dayton-Xenia Road as an alternate route to avoid Fairground Road during construction.