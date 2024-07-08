Male taken to hospital following Sunday night stabbing in Dayton

One person was transported to the hospital after a stabbing was reported in Dayton Sunday night.
Dayton police were called to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue just after 10 p.m.
A 911 caller reported a male had been stabbed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Additional details about his condition were not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
