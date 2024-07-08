1 killed in early-morning shooting in Dayton Sunday

Officers learned of a disturbance where shots were fired once at the scene.

“While canvassing the scene officers located a male, who appeared to have been shot,” said Bauer. “Officers and medics attempted to render aid; however, medics pronounced the male deceased on scene.”

A vehicle and two residences were also shot due to the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.