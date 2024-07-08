BreakingNews
Teen identified as person found dead after Great Miami River search

1 killed in early-morning shooting in Dayton Sunday

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting near a school early Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., Dayton police responded to a shots fired called at the International School at Residence Park, near Oakridge Drive and Geneva Road, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

Officers learned of a disturbance where shots were fired once at the scene.

“While canvassing the scene officers located a male, who appeared to have been shot,” said Bauer. “Officers and medics attempted to render aid; however, medics pronounced the male deceased on scene.”

A vehicle and two residences were also shot due to the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

