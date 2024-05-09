Mamacitas Cantina opens in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Owner Jorge Moreira is originally from Costa Rica and lived in Washington and Texas before moving to Dayton about 11 years ago. He is the owner of Eco Renovations, a construction and painting company. Mamacitas Cantina, at 1060 Patterson Road, will be his first restaurant.

Customers can expect a variety of plates from 10 different countries around the world. Countries represented will include the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru and the Dominican Republic. Moreira said he has hired a chef from Costa Rica with experience cooking in many other countries.

A few examples of dishes from Costa Rica that will be on the menu include:

Patacones (plantains with meat, beans dip and pico de gallo)

Chifrijo (a cup or bowl of a combination of rice, beans, fried pork, pico de gallo and avocado served with tortilla chips)

Casado (a plate of rice, beans, salad, meat, plantains, egg and avocado)

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant with seating for around 150 people has a tropical vibe. This is not only represented in the decor, but the drinks that will be offered. Customers can expect 12 different flavors of margaritas, a variety of cocktails topped with fruits, candies and flowers, signature shots like the chiliguaro, as well as spirits and beers. Nonalcoholic options include sodas and made-from-scratch smoothies.

Mamacitas Cantina is located in the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center in the former spot of Myracles Bar and Grill. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.