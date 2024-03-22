Latino-fusion restaurant Mamacitas Cantina aims to open mid-April in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He described himself as a foodie who enjoys visiting new restaurants. His best friends in Costa Rica have their own restaurants and he said he loves their concepts.

Mamacitas Cantina will be a Latino-fusion restaurant with a variety of plates from 10 different countries around the world. Countries represented will include the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Chile, Columbia, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru and the Dominican Republic. Moreira said he has hired a chef from Costa Rica with experience cooking in many other countries.

A few examples of dishes from Costa Rica that will be on the menu include:

Patacones (plantains with meat, beans dip and pico de gallo)

Chifrijo (a cup or bowl of a combination of rice, beans, fried pork, pico de gallo and avocado served with tortilla chips)

Casado (a plate of rice, beans, salad, meat, plantains, egg and avocado)

The 4,600-square-foot restaurant with seating for around 150 people will have a tropical vibe. This is not only represented in the decor, but the drinks that will be offered. Customers can expect 12 different flavors of margaritas, a variety of cocktails topped with fruits, candies and flowers, signature shots like the chiliguaro, as well as spirits and beers. Nonalcoholic options include sodas and made-from-scratch smoothies.

Mamacitas Cantina is located in the Breitenstrater Square Shopping Center in the former spot of Myracles Bar and Grill. Moreira said they have completely remodeled the space and even have new kitchen equipment.

“I think this place has really good potential,” Moreira said. “It looks like the community is going to help us a lot.”

Over the past six months of remodeling the restaurant, people in the community have been knocking on the door asking when they are opening.

Moreira hopes to open around April 15 or April 20. They received their liquor license on Wednesday.

He’s looking forward to meeting people in the community and being a gathering place for people of many different cultures. He said his wife has been extremely supportive during this process and they are looking forward to their children growing up in the restaurant.

They do have plans to host a variety of events like DJs on Fridays, live music on Saturdays and face painting for kids on Sundays.

Mamacitas Cantina is planning to hire around 25 people. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.