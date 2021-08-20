Man sentenced for collecting $150K in Social Security after wife’s death

Since at least 2009, Leisten-Seale’s benefits were deposited in Seale’s bank account. Following her death, funds continued to be deposited in the account until November 2018, according to court records.

During an interview with U.S. Secret Service special agents in 2020, Seale reportedly admitted that he managed Leisten-Seale’s benefits before she died and that he continued to use the benefits after her death.

“He admitted he used the money to pay the mortgage of his house, debts, and other expenses,” an affidavit read. “He admitted he had always intended to pay the money back but was never in a position to do so.”