Youth soccer coach sentenced to 60 months for sex crimes involving player

A former Ohio Fusion soccer coach was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy who played for the soccer club.
Scotty Michael West, 35, of Washington Twp., pleaded guilty July 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of sexual battery and one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in January 2020 after the teen’s mother reported text messages on her son’s cellphone.
“Deputies spoke with a male juvenile who advised that his soccer club coach, Scotty West, had sexually assaulted him,” court records stated.
The incident was said to have happened in the fall of 2019 during a sleepover at West’s condominium in Washington Twp.
West was indicted in February 2020.
He was booked late Wednesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting transport to state prison.
Along with being sentenced to prison, West was also designated a Tier III sex offender. Tier III sex offenders must register with the local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of their lives.