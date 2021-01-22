Man accused of attacking Lyft driver with scissors, breaking into Huber Heights home

A 22-year-old man accused of attacking his Lyft driver with scissors and stealing his gun before breaking into a Huber Heights home earlier this month was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Rushaud Allen Jordan-Maines will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary with a one-year firearm specification, according to his Thursday indictment.
Jordan-Maines got a ride Jan. 13 to a home in the 6800 block of Charlesgate Road using the ridesharing service Lyft. Once he arrived, he allegedly stabbed the Lyft driver with a pair of scissors and during a struggle stole the driver’s firearm before breaking into the home, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.
Jordan-Maines and the home’s resident, who called 911 after the home invasion, knew each other, Flannagan said.
Jordan-Maines remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 13 arrest by Huber Heights police.