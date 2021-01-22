X

Man accused of attacking Lyft driver with scissors, breaking into Huber Heights home

Rushaud Allen Jordan-Maines
Rushaud Allen Jordan-Maines

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 22-year-old man accused of attacking his Lyft driver with scissors and stealing his gun before breaking into a Huber Heights home earlier this month was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Rushaud Allen Jordan-Maines will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary with a one-year firearm specification, according to his Thursday indictment.

Explore2nd suspect in home invasion where young children were held at gunpoint gets 12-15 years

Jordan-Maines got a ride Jan. 13 to a home in the 6800 block of Charlesgate Road using the ridesharing service Lyft. Once he arrived, he allegedly stabbed the Lyft driver with a pair of scissors and during a struggle stole the driver’s firearm before breaking into the home, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

Jordan-Maines and the home’s resident, who called 911 after the home invasion, knew each other, Flannagan said.

Jordan-Maines remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 13 arrest by Huber Heights police.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.