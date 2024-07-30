Man accused of detonating explosive device at Piqua HS enters insanity plea

On Monday Egerton’s defense submitted a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and requested an evaluation to determine if he is able to stand trial, according to court records.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he will be required to report to pretrial services in person on a weekly basis if bond is posted.

Egerton is accused of making an explosive device and setting it off at Piqua High School on July 1.

The device resulted in an estimated $15,000 worth of damage, blowing out several doors and windows and catching the high school’s entrance on fire, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Piqua police found a red container near a trash can at the high school. Video footage showed Egerton walk in front of the entrance minutes before a fire was reported at the school, according to police records.

He was reportedly seen putting a propane tank behind a trash can and throwing a lit match near the tank. When it didn’t catch, he threw a match in the trash can, causing the propane tank to explode, according to police.

Investigators searched Egerton’s residence that evening. A tactical response team was requested after Egerton reportedly brandished a weapon.

“During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect,” read a statement from police. “Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a Taser to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. July 2.”

After the search, police determined the weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

Officers seized a propane tank at Egerton’s residence and took him to Upper Valley Medical Center for an evaluation. He was then booked into the Miami County Jail.