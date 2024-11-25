Man accused of hitting person with vehicle in Riverside sentenced to probation

On July 25, Morris is accused of hitting another man with a vehicle while in the 2600 block of Valley Street.

The victim was hospitalized with broken bones, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division Records.

Morris was indicted on two counts of felonious assault in August. He pleaded no contest to one count of felonious assault in October and was convicted, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

The second felonious assault charge was dismissed.